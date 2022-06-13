Gurugram, Jun 13 (PTI) Police here on Monday arrested two men for robbing an auto using a toy gun.

Around 10.30 am, we received a complaint from an auto-driver who said that his auto was robbed by two people, they said.

According to the complainant, his auto had merely brushed against their car when the two got down and asked him for Rs 50,000. When he refused to pay them, they started beating him up and snatched the documents of his auto, police said.

One of them took out a pistol-like weapon from his pocket and threatened him to bring Rs 50,000, they said.

After receiving the complaint, a police team led by SHO, Police Station Sector-50, Rajesh Kumar arrested the duo identified as Vedpal and Rohan Kumar.

During interrogation, Vedpal disclosed that he was also arrested in Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh under the Arms Act.

A swift car, a toy pistol, auto and its documents were recovered from their possession, Peet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime, said.

The accused were produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody while the probe is underway, he added. COR

