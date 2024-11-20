Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) Two persons in Odisha's Nuapada district allegedly killed a leopard and ate its meat, officials said on Wednesday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forst (PCCF) Susanta Nanda said people who kill leopard and consume its meat should be ostracised.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Instagram Friend Rapes Minor, 'Marries' Her Before Killing Her to Avoid Suspicion; 3 Arrested.

The forest officials of Komna forest range on Tuesday seized the severed leopard head, skins and meat and arrested two persons from the spot.

The two and their associates laid a trap to hunt wild boars near the forest in Deodhara village. However, a leopard fell into the trap. "They killed the leopard and consumed its meat", the PCCF said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for 81-Member Assembly Concludes With 67.59% Turnout in Final Phase.

Condemning the eating of leopard meat, Nanda said such behaviour has no place in a civilised society and people who kill leopard and consume its meat should be ostracised.

"This kind of people should be socially ostracised. The people should be aware that this is not acceptable in a civil society" he said

Describing the eating of leopard meat by the two persons as "barbaric", Nanda said: "In my long career as a forest department officer, I have never heard a human being eating meat of leopard or tiger. It is common that tigers kill humans and eat their flesh. This is a unique incident in the state".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)