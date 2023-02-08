Baghpat (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Two motorcyclists were killed and two injured in a collision with a car near Chauhalda Canal on Wednesday, police here said.

The four youths were travelling to a gym near the canal on the same motorcycle when a car coming from Meerut hit them on the Meerut-Baghpat National Highway, Baghpat police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said.

The victims have been identified as Zeeshan (20) and Irshad (19). The injured duo has been admitted in a private hospital.

The bodies were sent for post mortem and a case has been registered against the driver who dumped his vehicle on the spot and fled.

The driver will be traced and arrested soon, Kumar said.

The accident disrupted vehicular traffic on the road for a long time before the police cleared it.

