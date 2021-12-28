Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) The crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a man on the pretext of selling him an 82-inch LED television through an online shopping website, an official said.

The case was registered against Chandra Kumar of Tripura and Rohminglui of Mizoram following a complaint by Sandeep Gupta, a resident of Udhampur, a spokesperson of the crime branch Jammu said.

Gupta, in his complaint, alleged that he was tricked by the online fraudsters and was duped of Rs 48,500 on the pretext of providing him the television through an online shopping website, he said.

On receipt of the complaint, the spokesman said a preliminary verification was conducted and the allegations have been substantiated.

The bank record of the transactions made by the complainant were obtained from the bank concerned and accordingly, a formal case was registered for in-depth investigation and further action, he said.

