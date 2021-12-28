Dehradun, December 28: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two men in Uttarakhand’s capital city Dehradun. The police have arrested one of the accused. The incident took place in Dehradun’s Vasant Vihar area on December 24. A complaint was lodged in the matter. The accused, who was arrested, lives in the neighbourhood of the rape survivor. West Bengal Horror: Minor Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Three Men In Malda, Accused Absconding.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused made the girl unconscious and then brought her to their rented accommodation in the area. They reportedly raped the minor girl for several hours. The 19-year-old accused was arrested in the matter. He is a resident of Bihar’s Begusarai. He does a blue-collar job in Dehradun.

The accused even threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident. However, the minor girl narrated her ordeal to her family. On the basis of the complaint, both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Five, Including Minor, in Nagaur; 2 Arrested.

After receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested one of the accused. Meanwhile, the other accused is still absconding. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab him. The police initiated a detailed probe into the matter.

