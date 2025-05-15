Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Thursday announced that two Border Out Posts of the force will be named after Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz and Constable(GD) Deepak Chingakham who were killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Chawdhary announced this after laying a wreath at the Amar Prahari memorial at the BS Headquarters in Jammu in remembrance of the fallen soldiers.

The BSF said both bravehearts attained veer gati, braving the adversary's fire and shelling to their border outpost during Operation Sindoor. He commended the unwavering courage, bravery, steadfast dedication, and invaluable contributions of the BSF soldiers to Operation Sindoor.

Chawdhary also said that the BSF women troopers also fought bravely in these testing times and fought bravely against enemy. He also visited Army Hospital in Jammu and enquired about those who were injured.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday interacted with the soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir and boosted their confidence by appreciating their valour and courage during the Operation Sindoor. Rajnath Singh was accompanied by J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

During his interactions with the soldiers, the Defence Minister patted Jawans' shoulders and shook their hands to express his appreciation.

Rajnath Singh also inspected Pakistani shells that were dropped in J-K during cross border shelling after India struck nine terror infrastructure under Operation Sindoor.

Appreciating the soldiers for destroying Pakistani chowkis, Rajnath Singh said that the enemy will never be able to forget Op Sindoor.

"After Pahalgam attack, the manner in which the people of Jammu and Kashmir expressed their anger against Pakistan and terrorists - I also salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I am here to feel that energy which destroyed the enemies. The manner in which you destroyed Pakistani chowkis and bunkers across the border, I think the enemy will never be able to forget it."

During his address, Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan's ability to handle the nuclear weapons and asked that the global world that are the nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such a "rogue" nation like Pakistan. (ANI)

