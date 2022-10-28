Nakashipara (Nadia), Oct 28 (PTI) Five people, including two children, died on Friday morning after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-12 in West Bengal's Nadia district, a police officer said.

Of the five deceased, four belonged to one family, and the fifth person was the driver, he said.

Also Read | Telangana ‘Poaching’ Case: BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Swears to No Involvement in Attempt To Buy TRS MLAs at Yadadri Temple (Watch Video).

According to the officer, the family was on their way to Nabadwip from Raiganj when the accident happened in Nakashipara area around 6.30 am.

A speeding truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, rammed into the car near a toll plaza on the highway, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022 Date: Know History, Karnataka Formation Day Celebration and Significance of Observing the Annual State Public Holiday.

The driver abandoned his vehicle on the spot and fled the scene.

The passengers of the four-wheeler were rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, the officer added.

Locals claimed that unfinished work on one side of the highway forces vehicle users to use the other side for two-way traffic, and that often raises the risk of car crashes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)