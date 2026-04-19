Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 19 (ANI): The investigation into the killing of two civilians in a militant attack in Ukhrul district on Saturday will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough probe, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said on Sunday.

At a press conference, Konthoujam said security forces have launched operations to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

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"The state government strongly condemns the killing of two innocent civilians in a militant attack at T.M. Kasom village in Ukhrul district around 2:30 pm on Saturday. Tangkhul Naga Long has submitted a memorandum regarding the incident. The government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough probe," he said.

In addition to the investigation, the government has announced that ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the families of the victims.

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"The deceased have been identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao, a retired personnel of the Naga Regiment from Tashar village, and Yaruingam Vashum of Kharasom CV village. The government will provide ex gratia to the families of the victims. Security forces have launched operations to apprehend those responsible for the attack," he said.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in the Khurai Lamlong area on Saturday during demonstrations seeking justice in connection with the Tronglaobi bomb attack incident, prompting security personnel to use tear gas to disperse protesters in Manipur's Imphal West district.

The protest follows the April 7 attack in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang, where suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a residence of a Meitei family around 1:00 AM, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was also left injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Meira Paibi Lup (Women Torch Bearers) has imposed a five-day (repeat five-day) total shutdown across Manipur, demanding that the government arrest those responsible for the attack by April 25.

Due to the shutdown call, most roads, markets, shops and business establishments remained closed across several areas of the state. Commercial vehicles largely stayed off the roads, though a few private vehicles were seen operating. (ANI)

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