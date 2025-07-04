Nainital, Jul 4 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has expressed displeasure over two investigating officers submitting mutually contradictory reports in a murder case with one filing a final report acquitting the accused and the other a charge sheet implicating him.

A single bench of Justice Rakesh Thapliyal heard the bail application of the accused on Thursday and summoned the Director General of Police (DGP) along with the SSP concerned to appear before it.

The case is related to a clash between two parties over a land dispute under Manglaur police station area in Haridwar district in which one person was killed and seven others were injured.

The petitioner had filed a bail application seeking release.

During the hearing, both investigating officers appeared before the court via video conferencing. After watching a video clip presented by the state, the court observed that a charge sheet was to be filed in both FIRs.

However, in one FIR, a charge sheet was filed, while in the other, the investigating officer submitted a final report - despite both FIRs being related to the same criminal incident.

The court noted that appointing different investigating officers for the same case led to contradictory findings. If only one investigating officer had handled the case, an accurate report could have been expected. The conflicting reports clearly indicate improper investigation, it said.

