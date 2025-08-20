New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): As India moves towards a transformative decade of deep-tech innovations, FITT Forward 2025 (21-22 August 2025, FITT-IIT Delhi campus) is being held at a decisive moment.

It was organized by the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi. This two-day national conclave is bringing together deep-tech startups, policymakers, global investors, and research leaders on one platform to further place India on the global innovation map, the release said.

Under the guidance of Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, Managing Director, FITT; Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean (Corporate Relations); and Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, FITT Forward 2025 will see innovators, investors, and industry leaders come together to accelerate major changes in India's deep-tech sector. Through collective efforts, emerging ideas will be transformed into practical, scalable enterprises.

This conference is set to define the next phase of India's startup journey, aligning with national initiatives such as Startup India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The two-day platform will see participation from several senior government officials, over 30 early-stage and scaling startups from across the country, investors, and more. During the event, over 20 MoUs, more than 30 startup-investor meetings, and 8-10 CSR partnership announcements are anticipated, a release said.

Following are several startups making debut in India which will be showcased here;

- A cutting-edge bio-processing technology developed in collaboration with IIT Delhi that transforms ordinary fabrics into skin-friendly, herbal wellness garments.

- A healthcare innovator launching a portable diagnostic device that can detect proteins in urine, bringing affordable, lab-grade testing to rural areas where economic constraints prevent people from accessing such facilities.

- Another startup developing medical simulators for neurosurgery, including brain ventriculostomy and shunt placement, for use in training hospitals across the country.

- An innovation bringing a transdermal delivery platform for multi-micronutrients, replacing pills with smart patches that the body absorbs more efficiently.

- A healthcare platform that collects real-time data from wearables and alerts users to serious health anomalies even before symptoms appear.

- Another startup has built a range of period-care and feminine hygiene products using organic, chemical-free, and skin-safe ingredients.

- A new-age fabric will be launched that destroys 99.9% of bacteria and viruses within 30 minutes.

- Additionally, India's first robot for swimming pool cleaning and disinfection, already awarded as the best robotics startup, is now ready for public launch. (ANI)

