Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Two people were killed and an infant has gone missing after she fell into the Sawarnamukhi river following an accident on the bridge atop the river in which the motorcycle on which she along with her parents was travelling collided with three inebriated persons, police said on Saturday.

As per the Naidupeta Police Station Sub Inspector, the incident took place when a couple, with their daughter, were crossing the bridge on a motorcycle to enter the Naidupeta town, collided with a trio of drunken friends coming from the opposite direction.

Two of the three friends, identified as Trinath and Sai died on the spot. While the parents of the infant are safe, the baby fell into the river.

"The accident took place at around 8.30 pm on Saturday night. Two of the three friends are from Visakhapatnam and were working at a private company in Nayudupeta," the police official said.

Search is on for the missing baby girl. Legal formalities have been put off for the moment. (ANI)

