Bijnor (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Two people were electrocuted and another injured when they came in contact with a transformer while setting up tents in front of a shop in the Afzalgarh area here on Saturday evening, police said.

Area SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said Guddu (22), Lala (22) and Mohammad Zaid (15) were setting up tents in front of a shop on the Kalagarh road around 7 pm on Saturday.

They accidentally touched a nearby transformer due to which all three were severely burned.

They were taken to a hospital where Guddu and Lala succumbed to their injuries. Zaid has been admitted to the district hospital.

