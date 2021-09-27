Pune, Sep 27 (PTI) Police here in Maharashtra arrested two men in separate incidents for allegedly accepting bets on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches being held in Dubai and seized Rs 92 lakh, an officer said on Monday.

He said two teams conducted raids on Sunday.

"During a raid conducted at a housing society, Ganesh Bhutada (50) was found taking bets on an IPL match. Rs 92 lakh, a note counting machine, and phones were found in his possession," he said.

Separately, Ashok Jain (48) was picked up for allegedly running an online betting den and was found taking bets during an IPL tie.

"Both of them were arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Gambling Act. Further investigation is on," the officer added.

