New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing a Faridabad-based businessman of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint in southeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Aakash Sharma, a resident of Baghpat district in UP, they said, adding that he is studying in first year in a polytechnic institute.

Police were informed on Friday around 3.15 pm about the armed robbery at a garment godown in Jangpura Extension, a senior police officer said.

Complainant Aashish Chauhan stated that he came to Jangpura Extension for a money deal at the behest of the accused. But the two boys who apparently came for the dealing, robbed the cash at gunpoint and ran away, the officer said.

During investigation, police got a tip-off about the accused. Later, raid was conducted and the two were apprehended from Baghpat, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

All the looted cash and scooter used to escape have been recovered from their possession, police said.

It was revealed that in connivance with one Zubin Joshi, they trapped the complainant and called him in Jangpura on the pretext of providing Rs 75 lakh in white in exchange of Rs 50 lakh in cash, Yadav said.

They had done recce of the meeting point two days before the incident and had parked their scooter in the adjoining street as escape strategy after committing the crime, police said.

They took the weapon from one Shivam, cousin of Sharma. When the complainant showed Rs 50 lakh to the accused at the garment godown of one Sarbjit Singh, they threatened him by pointing out the gun and robbed the bag containing cash, police added.

