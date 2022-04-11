New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly selling adulterated desi ghee in outer Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Anshul Bansal (22) and Arjun Kumar (30) were arrested and 1,259 litres of adulterated desi ghee of different brands was seized from them, they said.

The arrests were made on a complaint of Jitender Singh, SMC Food Ltd and VRS food Ltd marketing intelligence officer, regarding cheating and adulteration of desi ghee, police said.

The complainant alleged that some people were playing with the health of the public by selling spurious and adulterated desi ghee in outer Delhi and were tampering with packets of the company's original desi ghee by adding fake ghee to it and selling it as real ghee, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said that a joint raid, along with the complainant and FSO team, was conducted at Puneet retail store at Pushpanji Enclave in this regard and two men, both residents of Rohini, were arrested.

"We recovered 1,259 litres of adulterated desi ghee of different brands on the instance of the arrested accused and further investigation in the case is in progress," he said.

