Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a fruit merchant if he did not pay them Rs 15 lakh, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Friday.

The Mulund-based businessman received an extortion call on December 4, he said.

Also Read | Baba Vanga Predictions for India 2024: From Natural Calamities to Cyber Attacks, List of Prophecies by Blind Mystic for New Year.

"He approached Navghar police and lodged a complaint on December 11. One accused was held by the Anti Extortion Cell from Reti Bunder in Dombivali. His questioning led to the arrest of his associate from Mulund," the official said.

The two have been handed over to Navghar police, which is probing further, he added.

Also Read | WHO Asks For Ban on Flavoured Vapes; Indian Docs Call on Governments To Take Action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)