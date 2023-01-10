Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested by Mumbai Police while another is on the run after a 49-year-old beautician alleged gang rape in a flat in Ahmedabad city, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman knows one of the accused very well and they often used to play cards together.

"On last Friday, the man asked the woman to accompany him in his car to Ahmedabad to play cards. The woman went with him as she knew him. Two male friends of the main accused also joined them. After reaching a flat in Ahmedabad, the trio consumed alcohol and raped the woman," a Vile Parle police station official said quoting the First Information Report.

The FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code sections for rape and gang rape on Saturday after the victim reached her home in Mumbai and narrated her ordeal to her husband.

While two accused were arrested on Saturday, their friend is on the run, the official added. They all are residents of various suburbs in Mumbai.

Further investigation is underway.

