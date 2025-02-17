Ranchi, Feb 17 (PTI) Security forces on Monday recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a forested area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The IEDs were later neutralised, they said.

The explosives, planted by Maoists with the intention to target security personnel, were found in the forested hills between Gua and Rovam road in the district, a police statement said.

“The bomb disposal squad destroyed the IEDs safely,” it said.

The IEDs were recovered during a joint operation conducted by the Chaibasa Police and multiple teams of the CRPF against Maoists in the area, officials said.

