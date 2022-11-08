Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Two people were killed and 13 others injured when a four-wheeler hit a motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said.

Thirteen devotees were on their way to Dhai Ghat for Ganga 'snan' on Kartik Purnima when their car hit a motorcycle at Paharpur crossing. Motorcyclists Bhure (35) and Nanhe (16) died on the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

Also Read | Shimla, HP |During Covid-19 Govt Provided Free Treatment, Medicines & Vaccines. … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The car overturned and fell into a gorge following the accident, injuring the 13 passengers. They are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Farrukhabad, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, he added.

Also Read | India Saw 6% Decline in Hiring Activity in October 2022 Amid Funding Winter and Recession Fears, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)