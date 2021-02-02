Nagpur, Feb 2 (PTI) Two men riding a motorbike were killed on the spot after crashing into a stationary tractor near Saoner in Nagpur district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Khushal Shende (41), a resident of Manegaon, and Shankar Damodar Dewale (27), a resident of Patansaongi.

The incident took place near Malegaon village on Monday night.

Shende and Dewale were heading towards Saoner on motorcycle when they ran into the tractor and died on the spot, an official said.

A case has been registered against tractor driver under IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence).

