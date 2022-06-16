Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Two people were killed and five others were seriously injured when a speeding pickup truck hit a cycle and an e-rickshaw in civil lines area here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the bicycle rider Pramod (50) and Saroj (55) who was in the e-rickshaw were killed in the mishap that took place on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Apple's Updated Entry-Level iPad To Feature A14 Chip & USB-C Connectivity: Report.

Five other passengers of the e-rickshaw sustained injuries, they said, adding the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The driver of the pickup truck fled from the spot after the accident while his vehicle has been seized and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch Pre-Order To Begin Tomorrow in India, Here's How To Pre-Book It.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)