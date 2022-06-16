Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 chip will be available for pre-booking tomorrow in India. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched the new MacBook Pro last week at the WWDC 2022 event. The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes in two storage variants - 256GB and 512GB. Both variants will be available for pre-booking tomorrow at 5:30 pm IST through Apple India's official website and authorised Apple resellers. Apple MacBook Air & MacBook Pro With M2 SoC Launched at WWDC 2022.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,900 for the base model, whereas the top-end model costs Rs 1,49,900. Apple will offer a no-cost EMI payment option for up to six months using qualifying credit cards. In addition to this, the iPhone maker will also offer an Apple Trade-In scheme, where customers would be able to trade in their current computer to get a new MacBook.

Apple will start delivering the MacBook Pro 13-inch from June 24, 2022. The new MacBook Pro comes with an M2 chip, a notch-less display, an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, up to 24GB of fast unified memory, support for ProRes encode and decode, MagSafe support, a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina LED-backlit display, up to 512GB of SSD and more.

