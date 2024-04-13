Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Two persons were killed in a road accident in Teangana's Ranga Reddy district on Saturday, said police.

According to the police, the victims were travelling in a car when the accident took place at Gurram Guda X Road under Vanasthalipuram police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Kunchala Ravi (29), and Bollam Pranay (29), both residents of Hyderabad.

Following the incident, police registered a case and sent bodies for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited.

Earlier last month, five people were killed and six were injured in a road accident under the Kothkota police station area in Wanaparthy district of the state.

The victims were travelling from Bellary (Karnataka) to Hyderabad when the accident took place. (ANI)

