Lucknow, April 13: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated the people of the Sikh religion on the holy festival of Baisakhi.

The Chief Minister prayed at the Gurudwara located at Naka Hindola in Lucknow and told the public the story of the sacrifice of Guru Govind Sahib and his sons. He said that on this day in 1699, Guru Govind Singh had established Khalsa Pant, which was created to protect the nation and religion.

"Today, by the grace of Guru Maharaj, this Pant is at its highest peak all over the world and we are proud of it," he said. On the occasion of Khalsa Pant Foundation Day, he extended his greetings to everyone.

He said that the sacrifice of Guru Govind Ji has created an important creation for the protection of the country and religion, which inspires all of us. He praised the sacrifice of his four sons, who were dedicated to the service of the country and religion. Baisakhi 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Others Extend Greetings of Sikh New Year.

Yogi Adityanath Visits Gurudwara in Lucknow

आज बैसाखी पर्व के पावन अवसर पर लखनऊ में... https://t.co/eFgWK2P1Ow — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath) April 13, 2024

"I congratulate all of you that it was the demand of the Sikh brothers for many decades that the memory of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj be celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas. Prime Minister Modi has decided to celebrate December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas across the country. This is a new inspiration for our youth for the country and religion," CM Yogi said. Happy Baisakhi 2024 Greetings and Messages: Share Vaisakhi Photos, WhatsApp Status, Images, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival of Spring Harvest.

On Baisakhi, a spring festival celebrated annually across the country among Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist communities, people from the Sikh community visit local Gurudwaras and participate in the langar, preparation of food and distribution of them. This year, it falls on April 13. Also known as Vaisakhi, the festival marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is celebrated majorly in North India, especially Punjab. It also marks the start of the harvest season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)