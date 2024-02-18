Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 18 (PTI) Two labourers were killed when a two-wheeler carrying them collided head-on with a passenger bus in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened near the Aska Science College square in the early hours when they were returning home from Kabisurya Nagar after work, a police officer said.

The accident possibly took place due to the dense fog in the area, the police officer said.

The deceased, identified as K Rajesh Patra (25) and Asish Sahu alias Kunal Sahu (22), were residents of the Goshaninuagaon area in Berhampur.

They might have collided with the bus after losing control of their two-wheeler and collided with the bus due to poor visibility, said the inspector-in-charge (IIC), Kotinada police station, Krushna Chandra Saha.

The labourers died on the spot, he said, adding that the police seized the bus and detained its driver for further inquiry about the incident.

The bodies were recovered from the spot and sent to the sub-divisional hospital, Aska, for post-mortem examination, the police officer said.

