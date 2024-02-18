Agra, February 18: The 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would celebrated with a cultural programme in the Diwan-e-Aam premises of the Agra Fort here on Monday evening, officials said. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has given its nod for the programme, superintending archaeologist of ASI Raj Kumar Patel said. "The event would begin at 7 pm and would run till 10 pm on Monday on February 19," he said. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About Shiv Jayanti That Marks the Birthday of Shivaji Maharaj

The event is being organised by Maharashtra-based Ajinkya Deogiri Pratisthan and the Ministry of Cultural Department of Maharashtra, which is a co-organiser of the programme. Ajinkya Deogiri Pratisthan president Vinod Patil said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Patil Danve and other dignitaries will attend the event.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji is an idol of the entire nation, not only for Maharashtra. He is a national hero. We would like to highlight his glorious work and his valour. Women and farmers were given priority during his period,” Patil told PTI. "On his birth anniversary, various ministers from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are likely to attend the function at Agra Fort to make the event successful," he said. "Cultural dance based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, songs praising the great ruler and other programmes have been planned for the event," Patil added.

