Rourkela (Odisha), Apr 25 (PTI) Two miscreants, who were allegedly fleeing after looting an eatery, were injured in a gunfight with the police in Odisha's Rourkela, an officer said on Friday.

They were hospitalised and stated to be out of danger.

The incident took place when four miscreants were fleeing after looting a roadside dhaba and firing at its owner Suman Xalxo injuring him on Thursday night.

Personnel from Bisra police station chased the gang. While fleeing, they fired targeting the policemen who returned the fire in self-defence injuring two of them, the officer said.

The other two managed to flee.

The police have recovered one country-made handgun, four empty cases and Rs 4,800 in cash from them. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the two other looters.

Two cases have been registered at Bisra Police Station.

