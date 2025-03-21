Ghazipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Two men were shot dead in broad daylight on Friday in Uchauri Bhairospur village, under the Khanpur police station area here, police said.

The victims have been identified as Aman Chauhan (20) and Anurag Singh, alias Monu (27), both residents of Sidhauna village.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja stated that authorities received information about two bodies lying at the scene this afternoon.

"It appears that both were shot dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," he said.

The police have formed four teams to track down the perpetrators. Security has been deployed in the area, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killings, he added.

The victims were reportedly called to the location by acquaintances, but further details are yet to be ascertained. The SP expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

