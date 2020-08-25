Guwahati, Aug 25 (PTI) Assam legislators Ajanta Neog of Congress and Ramendra Narayan Kalita of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total MLAs infected by the virus to a dozen.

Both Neog and Kalita were examined during the day as they were suffering from fever and were found to be COVID-19 positive, officials said.

Both the MLAs have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Neog was a minister during the three terms of the Congress government from 2001 to 2016 while Kalita was also a minister in the AGP's two tenures in power.

Neog represents the Golaghat assembly constituency, while Kalita is MLA from West Gauhati.

Out of the 12 legislators who have tested positive so far, seven are from BJP,two each from Congress and AGP while one is from AIUDF.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa tested positive on Saturday and has been admitted to the Jorhat Medical College Hospital.

The BJP MLAs to test positive are Mihir Kanti Shome from Udharbond, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haq Laskar from Sonai, Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi, Narayan Deka of Borkhetry, Bolin Chetia from Sadiya, Nabanita Handique from Sonari and Atul Bora of Dispur.

Besides Neog, another former cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Samaguri Rakibul Hussain had also tested positive along with his wife and nephew.

Kalita and the Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali are the AGP legislators who have tested positive so far.

AIUDF's Algapur MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury and eight members of his family had were found infected.

Another prominent politician of the state to test positive was the All India Mahila Congress President and former Silchar Lok Sabha Member Sushmita Dev.

Besides politicians, several senior bureaucrats in the state have also tested positive along with 3394 police personnel.

Assam has recorded a total of 92,619 COVID-19 cases, with 252 of them succumbing to the virus.

A total of 19,274 are active cases, 73,090 have recovered and discharged from hospitals and three have migrated out of the state.

