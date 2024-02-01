Palghar, Feb 1 (PTI) Two government officials who were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes in Palghar district have been remanded in police custody for two days, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Circle Officer Kiran Rathod and Talathi Chaitralia Kute were held in Wada on Tuesday in an ACB trap, he said.

"Rathod sought Rs 25,000 and Kute Rs 5,000 from a man who wanted to make some changes in land records. They were held in a trap on Tuesday and a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered," ACB (Palghar) Deputy Superintendent of Police Dayanand Gawade said.

