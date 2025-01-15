Phulbani, Jan 15 (PTI) Two persons were injured in separate leopard attacks in Mahipur forest area of Odisha's Nayagarh district, an official said on Wednesday.

Pabitra Kumar Parida, forester of Gumi section, said Pramod Sahu from Karchuli village was attacked by a leopard while returning home on Tuesday afternoon.

Also Read | Kasauli Gang-Rape Case: FIR Against Haryana BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli in Rape Case: Congress Seeks His Removal, Questions PM Narendra Modi's 'Silence'.

Similarly, Saju Nayak from Sudrungi village, was also attacked by a leopard outside his home around 8 pm on the same day, Parida said.

Both were admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Nayagarh and are reported to be stable, sources said.

Also Read | School Holiday 2025: Winter Break Extended in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Check Revised Dates Here.

"We are investigating both cases. According to preliminary inquiry, the injuries were caused by a leopard," Parida said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)