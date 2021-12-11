Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) Two journalists were on Saturday summoned for questioning by Jammu and Kashmir police as part of an investigation into a blog post that allegedly instigated people against the country, officials said.

They said the two journalists were a part of the group of four journalists who were questioned earlier in September this year as well in connection with a case against the blog site - kashmirfight@ wordpress.com.

“The two Srinagar-based journalists have been summoned by the police for questioning as part of an active investigation,” an official said.

On September 9, police had said that during the course of the investigation of case FIR No. 82/2020 of Police Station Kothibagh, credible evidence was found which links the four journalists with the mastermind behind the blog.

The police had conducted searches at the residences of the four journalists as well.

