Mumbai, December 11: In a tragic incident, a man lost his life while another suffered injuries after their van crashed into the railing of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and tumbled on the road on Saturday. According to reports, the road accident allegedly took place as the driver of the van, who has succumbed to his injuries, lost control of the vehicle at Borghat area near Khopoli in the early hours on Saturday at around 2.30 am. Maharashtra: Three of a Family Killed in Road Accident on Chakan-Shikrapur Road.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the driver of the van, identified as Sachin Shinde, lost control of the vehicle, following which it rammed into the railings on the expressway and when he tried to pull it back on the road, the van tumbled. The driver and cleaner of the van were both rushed to the hospital, where Shinde succumbed to his injuries, while the driver undergoing treatment. He is said to be in stable condition. Maharashtra Road Accident: 5 Dead in Autorickshaw-Truck Collision in Nashik.

“Shinde suffered severe injuries on different parts of his body in the accident and was taken to a nearby hospital by a few residents but he succumbed there after some time. He was a resident of Pune.” police officer from Khopoli police station was quoted as saying by the HT. A case has been reportedly registered under in this matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

