Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne mobile phone-lifters were nabbed by three men in Kalina here on Sunday after a chase of almost one kilometre, police said.

The incident occurred when the two men on a motorcycle snatched the mobile phone of a pedestrian in afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: 75 Congress MLAs Attend Meeting Called by Ashok Gehlot, Action Likely Against Absentees From 'Sachin Pilot Camp'.

The incident was witnessed by three men who were travelling on another motorcycle and they started giving the thieves a chase, he said.

The accused Shoaib Asghar Ali (26) and Shaban Umar Maniyar (18) are residents of suburban Ghatkopar, the official said, adding that they have been booked under the charge of robbery.

Also Read | Rajasthan Crisis | 75 Congress MLAs Attend Meeting Called by Ashok Gehlot, Action Likely Against Absentees: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)