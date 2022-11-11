New Delhi, November 11: Two unidentified men allegedly fired in the air outside the house of a 47-year-old woman in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Friday.

They said the information regarding the incident that occurred in E-Block was received at 11.17 pm on Thursday. A live cartridge was also found on the spot, they said. Delhi Shocker: Drunken Man Stones His Friend to Death for Not Giving Money To Buy Flat, Arrested.

The woman told police that while she was standing at the door of her house at around 10.30 pm, she noticed two unknown men wandering near her residence, a senior police officer said.

When the men came back after 30 minutes, they asked the woman her name. This alerted the woman and she immediately closed the gate and one of the miscreants fired a shot in the air, the officer said. Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Bus Runs Over Her While She Crosses Road in Karol Bagh (Disturbing Video).

Police said prima facie case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code is made out. A case is being registered and an investigation is being carried out to nab the accused, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)