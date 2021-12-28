Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Two women hailing from Punjab were arrested Tuesday on the charges of drug peddling after about 12 grams of heroin was seized from their possession in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Karamjeet Kour of Gurdaspur and Neha of Jalandhar were noticed moving suspiciously near Chak Drab Khan area. During their search, about six grams each of heroin was found in their possession, a police official said.

He said the women were living as tenants in Kullian village of Kathua.

The official said they were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is on, he added.

