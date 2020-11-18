Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Two women were killed and four others were injured when their car skidded off the road and rolled down a deep gorge on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place at Tungi Morh under the jurisdiction of Akhnoor police station, they said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

