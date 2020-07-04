Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Two workers were electrocuted to death while replacing an iron rod in a bore well at Narayanarao Nagar in Challapalli in Krishna district.

The deceased were identified as Vedanta Rao (60) and Raveendra Babu (39), residents of Venkatapuram village in Mopidevi Mandal, Krishna district.

The incident took place at 5:30 pm today evening when the workers were pulling out an iron rod from the old bore well. Meanwhile, the rod came into contact with current wires and the workers got electrocuted. The two died on their way to a government hospital.

Challapalli sub-inspector Nagaraju informed, "A bore well was being replaced. When the workers pulled the old bore well rod out, it hit the electric wires up in the air. When the iron rod came into contact with current wires, it electrocuted and the two workers carrying it were hit with a current shock."

"While they were being taken to a government hospital, they died on the way," added Nagaraju.

Police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC, and an investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

