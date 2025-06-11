Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) Two workers were killed on Wednesday in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in southern Virudhunagar district and four others sustained injuries, authorities said.

A 54-year old woman worker and a 37-year old man were killed on the spot, an official release said here. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed anguish over the deaths and conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families. The CM said he has ordered officials to ensure special care to the four injured workers, now being treated at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

A solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the two dead workers has been ordered. Also, the grievously injured will get one lakh each and those who sustained minor injuries Rs 50,000 each. The firecracker unit functioned from Vadakarai village under Kariyapatti taluk of Virudhunagar district.

