Nagpur, Feb 15 (PTI) A two-year-old girl died here in Maharashtra after she fell into a pit filled with sewage water at an under construction campus in Butibori area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the girl was playing near the pit.

Her parents rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, an official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered by Butibori police.

