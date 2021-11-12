Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successfully underwent spine surgery and is in stable condition.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been successfully operated on for cervical spine," the Chief Minister's Secretariat said in a statement.

Also Read | Republic Day Violence: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Punishment For Police Officials For Failing To Discharge Duty.

Dr Ajit Desai and Dr Shekhar Bhojraj of Reliance Hospital carried out the surgery. Dr Ajit Desai is a cardiologist by profession and Dr Shekhar Bhojraj is a spine surgeon.

"The Chief Minister was in a stable condition during the operation and has now been shifted to his hospital ward after the operation. His condition is reported to be stable," read the official statement. (ANI)

Also Read | Motorola Moto G31 Leaked Renders Reveal Punch-Hole Display & Triple Rear Cameras.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)