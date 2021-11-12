Motorola, the Lenovo-owned tech company had launched the Moto G30 smartphone in India earlier this year. Now according to a report from 91Mobiles, the company plans to launch the Moto G31 phone in India soon. The upcoming handset will be introduced as the successor to the Moto G30 device. 91Mobiles has also revealed the renders of Moto G31. As per the shared renders, the phone will be launched in two shades - Blue and Black. Motorola Moto E40 Goes on First Sale via Flipkart; Check Prices, Offers & Specifications.

Moto G31 (Photo Credits: 91Mobiles)

It has a punch-hole cut located at the top centre of the display. At the back, Moto G31 has a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is said to be a 50MP whereas the other two lenses are unknown. It will also come with a fingerprint sensor at the back below the camera system. Moto G31 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display.

The handset is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support and might run on the Android 11 operating system. Moto G31 may get connectivity options such as a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to get a microphone and speaker grille.

