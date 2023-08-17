Udhampur/Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) Thirteen pilgrims, including 10 women, suffered injuries when their minibus turned turtle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place at Batal Ballian area of the district Wednesday night.

Also Read | Assembly Polls: BJP Central Election Committee Identifies 125 'Vulnerable Seats' in Madhya Pradesh, 22 in Chhattisgarh Where Party Is in 'Weaker Position'.

The minibus was carrying pilgrims of Machail Mata yatra to Jammu from Paddar belt of Kishtwar district, they said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital in Udhampur, they said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Floods: IAF Choppers Conduct Over 50 Sorties in Last 48 Hours, Rescue Over 780 People in Flood-Affected Kangra.

Two of them have been shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)