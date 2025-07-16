Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday visited his Chepauk-Triplicane constituency and stressed that the government's services must reach people's homes as announced in the Ungaludan Stalin (Stalin with you) scheme.

Under this scheme, 10,000 special camps are set to begin across Tamil Nadu. "In our #ChepaukTriplicane constituency, in the Triplicane area, at Pillaiyar Koil Street, we launched the camp and received petitions from the public. We reviewed the functioning of the camp and engaged in discussions with the public," he said in a post on X.

Starting with new applications under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, several essential services are being provided through these camps, he said.

"We were delighted to see the public attending these camps in large numbers, showing confidence in our government. May these camps, launched with the goal of resolving issues within 45 days, succeed! May the people's hearts be filled with joy!"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that as long as the DMK-led alliance stands united, no "Delhi force" can succeed in the State. He was speaking after launching the Ungaludan Stalin (Stalin with you) programme in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

"I firmly believe that as long as we (the DMK alliance) stand united, no Delhi force can succeed here (in Tamil Nadu)," Stalin said, in an apparent reference to the BJP's effort to become a potent political force in the State.

According to the officials, under the Ungaludan Stalin programme, 43 services from 13 departments would be offered in urban areas and 46 from 15 departments would be offered in rural areas under the programme.

"Before the election, I received petitions from the people and promised to fulfil them within 100 days--and we have done it. Trusting in this commitment, people continued to submit petitions, so we extended the initiative. After our government came to power, we delivered on those promises," the Chief Minister said.

"Ten thousand camps will be conducted, where volunteers will go door to door. Women who did not receive the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme will now be enrolled, and 46 other services will be provided. Medical camps will also be held alongside the Ungaludan Stalin camps," he added. (ANI)

