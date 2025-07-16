According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will likely experience a generally cloudy day with light to heavy rains, while Delhi will see thunderstorms accompanied by heavy showers on Wednesday, July 16. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chennai. Bengaluru is expected to see moderate rain under generally cloudy skies, and Hyderabad may witness one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Shimla reports thunderstorms with rain, and Kolkata sees a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers, along with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of Maximum City; Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Likely During Next 2-3 Hours (See Pics and Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, July 16

Delhi Weather Today, July 16

Chennai Weather Today, July 16

Bengaluru Weather Today, July 16

Hyderabad Weather Today, July 16

Kolkata Weather Today, July 16

Shimla Weather Today, July 16

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).