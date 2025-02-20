Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Thursday said the draft UGC regulations 2025 were an attempt to "undermine" the separation of powers and federalism, which are both 'fundamental features' of the Constitution.

These regulations were being pushed under the guise of delegated legislation without being implemented in the Parliament, he said while addressing a National Convention on these regulations in Thiruvananthapuram.

The University Grants Commission, he said could only advise on standards in higher education.

"But it cannot compel the states to implement them," he added.

He claimed that the regulations would increase the dropout rate of students taking entrance exams and affect the autonomy of the state.

"It is unfair and unacceptable to impose new rules on the education system without proper consultation with the state governments," the Minister said, urging the Centre to withdraw the regulations and work with the states democratically.

"We are convinced that education should benefit students and focus on improving their learning outcomes. These latest draft regulations, which prescribe minimum qualifications for the appointment and promotion of teachers and non-teaching staff in universities and colleges, are likely to completely take away the autonomy of the State in the future," the Minister claimed.

