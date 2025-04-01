Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Ujjain seers have welcomed the newly enacted liquor ban initiative, which came into effect from today at 19 religious places across Madhya Pradesh and extended gratitude to the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Ujjain is also among the 19 religious places where liquor ban has been enforced and shops within the limits of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) have been shut down permanently. The decision brought happiness and great joy among the pilgrims, local residents, and saints.

Priest of Mahakaleshwar temple, Mahesh Sharma told ANI, "We find the decision very good. It is a holy city and previously demands were made that the city should be freed from meat and liquor. Today, it is an auspicious occasion that liquor shops have been closed here. We thank our CM Mohan Yadav that it is a good initiative and we welcome the decision. The entire priest community appreciates the decision. The decision should always remain the same."

A devotee, Rakhi Shastri, who arrived from Rajasthan to offer prayers at Baba Mahakal temple, also expressed happiness over the liquor ban decision and said that he would request his state government to implement such a decision in their state.

"Today, I have come here to offer prayers at Baba Mahakal and came to know that the state government has imposed a liquor ban in the city from today. It is a very good decision and with this the society will move in the right direction. I also like to request that the Rajasthan government should also take such a decision which moves forward to uplift the society," Shastri said.

Meanwhile, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said that liquor ban came into effect from today in the city and no liquor shops would be operating within the limits of the corporation.

"According to the decision taken by CM Mohan Yadav, the liquor ban is being enforced in religious places in the state from today. Under the same policy, liquor ban has been enacted within the limits of Ujjain Municipal Corporation from today. Now, the liquor shops will be operated outside the boundary of the corporation," Ujjain Collector said.

The Madhya Pradesh government outlined the liquor ban in 19 religious cities and gram panchayats of the state would be implemented from April 1.

This announcement of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was approved by the Cabinet at a meeting held in Maheshwar, the city of Lokmata Ahilyabai, on January 24, 2025.

Following the recent decision, all establishments that sell alcoholic beverages, including liquor shops and bars, will be mandated to close their operations within the entire urban boundaries of several cities.

This includes Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. Additionally, the closure will extend to the gram panchayat regions of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga. (ANI)

