Bank Holidays 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed Today, April 1? Know More About State-Wise RBI Holiday Calendar for the First Day of Financial Year

In India, most banks remain closed on April 1, as financial institutions take a day off to finalise their accounts for the new financial year 2024-25 (FY25). This annual practice allows banks to reconcile their books, complete pending transactions, and prepare financial statements for the transition to the next fiscal year. As a result of the bank being shut on April 1, 2025, customers may experience disruptions in banking services, particularly for in-branch transactions. Reports inform that while the majority of states in India will see the banks shut on April 1, banks in some states will remain open. Bank Holidays in April 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 10 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

According to RBI’s holiday calendar, banks in all states and union territories except Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya will remain closed on April 1. Hence, customers are advised to check with their local branches to avoid any inconvenience during their visits. This closure of banks on April 1 is a standard procedure followed every year, ensuring a smooth transition into the new fiscal period. Dry Days in April 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates.

Here's Why Banks in India Remain Closed on April 1

The first day of April is designated as an annual closing day for banks, meaning that no public transactions are processed during this time. The financial year, FY24, concluded on March 31, marking the end of the accounting cycle for banks and other financial entities. While digital banking services, such as net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs, are expected to function as usual, in-person banking operations will be unavailable on April 1.

Businesses and individuals relying on bank-related activities should make sure that they plan their transactions accordingly to avoid inconvenience, as banks will remain shut in most states across India on April 1. Regular banking operations will resume on April 2, allowing customers to carry out their financial activities without any interruptions.

