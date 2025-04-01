Bank Holidays 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed Today, April 1? Know More About State-Wise RBI Holiday Calendar for the First Day of Financial Year

Most banks remain closed on April 1, as financial institutions take a day off to finalise their accounts for the new financial year. This annual practice allows banks to complete pending transactions, and prepare financial statements for the transition to the next fiscal year

Festivals & Events Kabir| Apr 01, 2025 11:46 AM IST
A+
A-
Bank Holidays 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed Today, April 1? Know More About State-Wise RBI Holiday Calendar for the First Day of Financial Year
Bank Holiday (Photo Credits: File Image)

In India, most banks remain closed on April 1, as financial institutions take a day off to finalise their accounts for the new financial year 2024-25 (FY25). This annual practice allows banks to reconcile their books, complete pending transactions, and prepare financial statements for the transition to the next fiscal year. As a result of the bank being shut on April 1, 2025, customers may experience disruptions in banking services, particularly for in-branch transactions. Reports inform that while the majority of states in India will see the banks shut on April 1, banks in some states will remain open. Bank Holidays in April 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 10 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

According to RBI’s holiday calendar, banks in all states and union territories except Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya will remain closed on April 1. Hence, customers are advised to check with their local branches to avoid any inconvenience during their visits. This closure of banks on April 1 is a standard procedure followed every year, ensuring a smooth transition into the new fiscal period. Dry Days in April 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates. 

Here's Why Banks in India Remain Closed on April 1

The first day of April is designated as an annual closing day for banks, meaning that no public transactions are processed during this time. The financial year, FY24, concluded on March 31, marking the end of the accounting cycle for banks and other financial entities. While digital banking services, such as net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs, are expected to function as usual, in-person banking operations will be unavailable on April 1.

Businesses and individuals relying on bank-related activities should make sure that they plan their transactions accordingly to avoid inconvenience, as banks will remain shut in most states across India on April 1. Regular banking operations will resume on April 2, allowing customers to carry out their financial activities without any interruptions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
April Bank Holidays Bank Holiday on April 1 Bank Holiday today Bank Holidays Bank Holidays 2025 Bank Holidays 2025 Calendar Bank Holidays 2025 Dates Bank Holidays Calendar Bank Holidays Date Bank Holidays in 2025 Bank holidays in April Bank Holidays in India Bank Holidays List Festivals And Events Financial Year Financial Year 2024-25 Financial Year 2025

Bank Holidays 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed Today, April 1? Know More About State-Wise RBI Holiday Calendar for the First Day of Financial Year

Most banks remain closed on April 1, as financial institutions take a day off to finalise their accounts for the new financial year. This annual practice allows banks to complete pending transactions, and prepare financial statements for the transition to the next fiscal year
Festivals & Events Kabir| Apr 01, 2025 11:46 AM IST
A+
A-
Bank Holidays 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed Today, April 1? Know More About State-Wise RBI Holiday Calendar for the First Day of Financial Year
Bank Holiday (Photo Credits: File Image)

In India, most banks remain closed on April 1, as financial institutions take a day off to finalise their accounts for the new financial year 2024-25 (FY25). This annual practice allows banks to reconcile their books, complete pending transactions, and prepare financial statements for the transition to the next fiscal year. As a result of the bank being shut on April 1, 2025, customers may experience disruptions in banking services, particularly for in-branch transactions. Reports inform that while the majority of states in India will see the banks shut on April 1, banks in some states will remain open. Bank Holidays in April 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 10 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

According to RBI’s holiday calendar, banks in all states and union territories except Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya will remain closed on April 1. Hence, customers are advised to check with their local branches to avoid any inconvenience during their visits. This closure of banks on April 1 is a standard procedure followed every year, ensuring a smooth transition into the new fiscal period. Dry Days in April 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates. 

Here's Why Banks in India Remain Closed on April 1

The first day of April is designated as an annual closing day for banks, meaning that no public transactions are processed during this time. The financial year, FY24, concluded on March 31, marking the end of the accounting cycle for banks and other financial entities. While digital banking services, such as net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs, are expected to function as usual, in-person banking operations will be unavailable on April 1.

Businesses and individuals relying on bank-related activities should make sure that they plan their transactions accordingly to avoid inconvenience, as banks will remain shut in most states across India on April 1. Regular banking operations will resume on April 2, allowing customers to carry out their financial activities without any interruptions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
April Bank Holidays Bank Holiday on April 1 Bank Holiday today Bank Holidays Bank Holidays 2025 Bank Holidays 2025 Calendar Bank Holidays 2025 Dates Bank Holidays Calendar Bank Holidays Date Bank Holidays in 2025 Bank holidays in April Bank Holidays in India Bank Holidays List Festivals And Events Financial Year Financial Year 2024-25 Financial Year 2025 First Day of Financial Year First Day of Financial Year on April 1 First Day of Financial Year Today List of Bank Holidays
You might also like
Lakshmi Panchami 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, HD Images, Quotes, Greetings and Wallpapers To Celebrate Sri Laxmi Panchami
Festivals & Events

Lakshmi Panchami 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, HD Images, Quotes, Greetings and Wallpapers To Celebrate Sri Laxmi Panchami
April Fools’ Day 2025 Funny WhatsApp Status and Greetings: Share Messages, Images & HD Wallpapers With Family and Friends and Set Them Laughing
Festivals & Events

April Fools’ Day 2025 Funny WhatsApp Status and Greetings: Share Messages, Images & HD Wallpapers With Family and Friends and Set Them Laughing
First Day of Financial Year First Day of Financial Year on April 1 First Day of Financial Year Today List of Bank Holidays
You might also like
Lakshmi Panchami 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, HD Images, Quotes, Greetings and Wallpapers To Celebrate Sri Laxmi Panchami
Festivals & Events

Lakshmi Panchami 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, HD Images, Quotes, Greetings and Wallpapers To Celebrate Sri Laxmi Panchami
April Fools’ Day 2025 Funny WhatsApp Status and Greetings: Share Messages, Images & HD Wallpapers With Family and Friends and Set Them Laughing
Festivals & Events

April Fools’ Day 2025 Funny WhatsApp Status and Greetings: Share Messages, Images & HD Wallpapers With Family and Friends and Set Them Laughing
April Fool’s Day 2025 Funny Quotes and Images: Hilarious Memes, Jokes, Sayings, GIFs and HD Wallpapers That Are Perfect for Your April Fools’ Pranks
Viral

April Fool’s Day 2025 Funny Quotes and Images: Hilarious Memes, Jokes, Sayings, GIFs and HD Wallpapers That Are Perfect for Your April Fools’ Pranks
Odisha Day 2025 Images and Utkal Divas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Formation of Odisha State With WhatsApp Status Messages, Quotes, and Greetings
Festivals & Events

Odisha Day 2025 Images and Utkal Divas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Formation of Odisha State With WhatsApp Status Messages, Quotes, and Greetings
Viral

April Fool’s Day 2025 Funny Quotes and Images: Hilarious Memes, Jokes, Sayings, GIFs and HD Wallpapers That Are Perfect for Your April Fools’ Pranks
Odisha Day 2025 Images and Utkal Divas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Formation of Odisha State With WhatsApp Status Messages, Quotes, and Greetings
Festivals & Events

Odisha Day 2025 Images and Utkal Divas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Formation of Odisha State With WhatsApp Status Messages, Quotes, and Greetings

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints