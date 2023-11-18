Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) The United Kingdom is set to bring the "largest-ever" delegation to the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), scheduled to be held here on November 21-22, an official notification said.

A 55-member delegation from a wide range of businesses and institutions will represent the UK at BGBS in Kolkata, the British Deputy High Commision said.

"I am looking forward to leading the UK's largest ever delegation to the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata... I hope the summit will help British businesses to expand here and that companies from Bengal can enhance their footprint in the UK," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said.

The companies that will be a part of the delegation include tech firms such as Teknobuilt, AirNode, SmartViz, Xworks Tech, Hy-Met Limited, Cambridge Carbon Capture and GreenEnco as well as older engineering companies such as Mott Macdonald, an official told PTI.

"The UK-India 2030 Roadmap agreed by our prime ministers promised to transform trade and investment between the UK and India. That's what we are here to do," said Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India.

In the 2022 edition of the BGBS – the state's annual marquee event to woo investors from across the globe – 49 senior figures were in attendance from the UK, the British Deputy High Commision said.

