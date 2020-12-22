Dehradun, Dec 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday passed the state's supplementary budget of Rs 4,063.79 crore on the second day of its ongoing winter session.

It was tabled in the House on Monday.

The supplementary budget earmarks Rs 2,071.42 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 1,992.37 crore for capital expenditure, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik said.

It makes the highest allocation of Rs 2,293.30 crore for centrally-assisted schemes, followed by Rs 641 crore for disaster management, Rs 500 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Rs 200 crore for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, he said.

